Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK
Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic including, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy, and Spain, Israel and Palestine among others.
Crucial supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff are delivered from Turkey into a Royal Air Force base for distribution around the country, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Carterton, Britain, April 10, 2020. / AA Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
April 12, 2020

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying second patch of medical supplies departed on Sunday for the UK in a bid to help the country tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's instructions, the second patch of medical aid that will be used to fight the Covid-19 virus have been sent to the UK today," the Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. 

So far it has sent aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy and Spain, among others.

Turkey to help Israel, Palestine

Turkey will also send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them battle coronavirus, the country's presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

"There was a demand for medical aid from Israel, and it will be completed within days. We will simultaneously send medical supplies to Palestine," Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Turk.

Kalin said Armenia's medicine demand was also approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and it was currently in process by the Health Ministry.

Nearly two million cases

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 190 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 110,000 people and infected over 1.78 million, while almost 410,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:AA
