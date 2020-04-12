WORLD
How Turkey is taking care of its older population
The Turkish state moves to ensure its older population is safe and well-equipped to combat the coronavirus.
Turkish security forces visiting elderly people above the age of 65 to deliver their orders. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
April 12, 2020

Turkey has applied various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, which includes taking the responsibility of assisting all the citizens above 65 years of age who are staying indoors under the government's curfew order until the pandemic will be in full retreat.

In the public interest, Turkey’s Interior Ministry has mobilized various groups to support older adults under self-imposed quarantine, following the government's civilian curfew for the above 65 age group. The agencies involved in the process are the police, gendarmerie, social assistance groups and disaster relief agencies. They are ensuring that the older population is stocked-up well so that they don't step out of their homes. 

Officials said that at least a million older adults have been assisted so far and the process will continue for the next few weeks. 

