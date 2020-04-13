As Covid-19 pandemic infection rate reaches almost two million people worldwide, various forms of hand-sanitisers have become popular with handwashing one of the most potent measures to keep the virus at bay. Among them is Turkish cologne, or kolonya, in local vernacular, which has been in much demand.

Kolonya has long been a staple household product for the majority of the country. People from all walks of life possess one or two bottles of Turkish cologne; in homes, shops, offices and cabs. One should feel welcomed if offered a few drops of the scented spirit, as it's one of the essential features of Turkish hospitality.

Although the scientific consensus is that handwashing with soap destroys coronavirus, Turkish colognes are considered equally effective as they have 80 percent alcohol rate, a solution that burns the virus and makes it vanish into thin air.

Dating back to the 1600s, the ethanol-based scents and sanitisers were first produced by a German cleaner named Paolo de Feminis in Germany’s Cologne province. His aim was to get rid of malodor and it worked well and became a much-needed product across the world. That’s why it's also known as Cologne Water (Kölnisch Wasser) in German and ‘Eau de Cologne’ in French.

Prior to its mass commercialisation, cologne was used by doctors and paramedics as an antiseptic. The European bourgeois did not recognise it initially as they were so used to buying strong and expensive bespoke fragrances that they considered anything else as an aberration.