A possible accident in Bosphorous was averted by Turkish coastal authorities after a Greek-registered oil tanker suffered engine failure causing it to drift in the narrow water channel in Istanbul before being tugged into safety.

The 274-metre M/T Militos crude oil tanker suffered engine failure during its journey from the Marmara Sea to the Black Sea.

Turkish coastal police teams arrived at scene in less than 10 minutes after the alert was sent.

The rescue vessel Mehmetçik and tugboats, which are on stand by 24/7 to respond to any possible call for help in various parts of the Bosphorus, repositioned the tanker and prevented it to drift.

Difficult to navigate

Bosphorus is one of the most difficult water routes in the world for large ships and vessels.

Around 50,000 vessels pass through Istanbul's 30-km and 700 metres wide Bosphorus every year, with some 9,000 vesseles carrying dangerous goods such as crude oil.

About 2.4 million barrels of oil passes through Bosphorus every day, and accidents keep occurring in the strait. Some of them have caused major environmental disasters.

Major accidents

On December 29, 1999, 1578 tonnes of fuel oil spilled into the sea after a river tanker Volgoneft-248 cracked and divided into two parts because of its age and condition.

After three years of cleaning effort of the oil, only 31 percent of the pollution was removed.