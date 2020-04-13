"Medibot" is a 1.5 metre tall white robot, equipped with a camera and screen via which patients can communicate remotely with medics.

The invention, built by scientists at the International Islamic University Malaysia, is also fitted with a device to check patients' temperatures remotely.

It is aimed at helping nurses and doctors working on the wards with social distancing, Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, a member of the team behind the invention, told AFP.

It cost about $3,500 to develop, and the university plans to trial it soon in their own private hospital, which does not treat virus patients, said Zulkifli.