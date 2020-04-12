Top oil-producing countries agreed on Sunday to cut output in order to boost plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.

Kuwait Oil Minister Khaled al Fadhel tweeted that, following extensive efforts, "we announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million barrel per day by OPEC+ members starting May 1".

Mexico's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Twitter the agreement was for "an oil reduction of 9.7 million barrels from May."

Last-ditch effort

OPEC producers, dominated by Saudi Arabia, and allies led by Russia, met via video conference for an hour Sunday in a last-ditch effort to cement an accord struck early Friday that hinged on Mexico's agreement.

Azerbaijan's energy ministry said in a statement earlier Sunday that "the meeting will take place in the framework of consultations resulting from the meeting on April 9 of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC countries".