Cheered by her doctors, 93-year-old Alye Gunduz was discharged from an Istanbul hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus following 10 days of treatment.

Her recovery from the disease that is killing chiefly the old offered some hope to health workers at Istanbul's Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty hospital as they battle the outbreak, which risks hitting Turkey hard.

"It is promising because patients at this age and with chronic diseases are most of the time unable to recover because they are at highest risk from Covid-19," chief physician Zekayi Kutlubay told AFP.

"A 93-year-old woman walking out of intensive care sound and safe is inspiring for us as well as for other coronavirus patients at her age."

Suffering from hypertension, Gunduz, a farmer from Turkey's southeastern city of Batman, was taken to hospital on March 31 with complaints of high fever and stomachache. She was discharged on Friday.

"I wish a speedy recovery to everyone," the elderly woman said as she was helped by her grandson.

Turkey has registered more than 47,000 Covid-19 cases – ranking it among the 10 most infected countries in the world. It has recorded over a thousand deaths and the disease is spreading fast.

'Battlefield'

Facing a growing number of cases each day, Turkish health workers have been working day and night to treat patients.

One doctor has died and more than 600 health workers have been infected so far.

"Everyone is working arduously as if they are at war," Nuri Aydin, rector of Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty of Istanbul University, told AFP at the hospital.

"The ambience here is like it's not a workplace but rather a battlefield."

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city of about 15 million people, has emerged as the country's virus epicentre with more than 60 percent of the nationwide cases.

The Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty has responded fast since the outbreak in mid-March, turning its operating theatres into intensive care units and creating special COVID-19 sections -- separating ordinary patients from others infected with the deadly disease.

The physicians are currently treating 210 patients with 30 others in intensive care. One building has been allocated to treat only medical workers.

Staying 'hopeful'

Isolated from their own families, some of the health workers stay in dorms or hotels to avoid spreading the disease to their loved ones.

"It's hard to put into words. They are making a superhuman effort," Aydin said.