Christians celebrated Easter Sunday under coronavirus lockdown in many countries with church pews empty and the pope on live stream, as the US death toll from the disease passed 20,000.

At the climax of Holy Week for the planet's two billion-plus Christians, congregations were shuttered at home to avoid spreading the pathogen that has infected at least 1.7 million worldwide.

Pope Francis was set to break with centuries of tradition by taking his Easter mass online, with Saint Peter's Square – packed every year with worshippers – left deserted.

The United States, with around a fifth of the more than 100,000 total Covid-19 deaths, topped the list for both fatalities and numbers of declared cases, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has recorded more than 19,000 confirmed virus deaths – second only to the US, which has a population five times its size.

But hopes began to rise in Western Europe and heavily infected parts of America that the pandemic was peaking.

Many were looking to China's Wuhan, where the disease first emerged late last year, as life began to return to normal while officials lifted stay-inside restrictions.

However for much of the world, from India to France, strict lockdowns were still in force.

A handful of US priests and pastors risked arrest by announcing they would hold public services in their churches on Sunday, snubbing rules and medical advice.

But most were putting services online, and some were innovating with "drive-in" blessings.

President Donald Trump will be among those following Easter services online, tweeting he would log on Sunday morning to watch Robert Jeffress, the leader of a Southern Baptist megachurch in Texas and an ardent supporter of the US leader.

'We must hope'

On Saturday, Pope Francis live-streamed his Easter Vigil to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics from an almost empty St Peter's Basilica.

"Darkness and death do not have the last word," he said.

"As the days go by and fears grow, even the boldest hope can dissipate. Let us not give in to resignation... We can and must hope," said the pontiff.

Francis was praised by Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for his "gesture of responsibility" to observe Easter in private.

In Jerusalem, Christians were prevented from gathering for the Easter service and all cultural sites were shuttered, regardless of their religious affiliation.

And at one church in the Philippines, photos of parishioners were taped onto the empty pews.

Easter observed online and in backyards

With the coronavirus capsising Easter traditions, Australians and New Zealanders spent Sunday attending church services virtually, setting up camps in backyards and where the law and weather allowed – with physically distanced walks on beaches.

The pace of new coronavirus infections has slowed significantly in both countries in recent weeks, with New Zealand amidst wide-ranging lockdown measures and Australia's rigid enforcement of social-distancing rules.

According to Australia's health ministry, the number of new confirmed cases rose on Sunday by 51, the slowest rate in a month, to 6,289, while there have been 59 deaths.