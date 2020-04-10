New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the state dropped in the last day, offering a glimmer of hope that the surge in critical care hospitalisations might be levelling off.

Cuomo said there were 17 fewer patients in the state's intensive care units on Thursday than a day prior. This was the first time that group of patients has decreased in a day since the outbreak took hold and a sign that social distancing measures are successfully reducing the virus' spread.

New York, the epicentre of the outbreak in the United States, has recorded 7,844 deaths from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, nearly half of the total across the United States.

"What we do will affect, literally, life and death for hundreds of people," Cuomo said during a media briefing, adding state officials were "cautiously optimistic" because of the lowering of some hospitalisation trends.

"Keep doing what we're doing. Stay home because that works. We are flattening the curve," he said.