Released from their apartments after a 2 1/2-month quarantine, residents of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began are cautiously returning to shopping and strolling in the streets. But they say they still go out little and keep their children home while waiting for schools to reopen.

Wuhan’s 11 million people still face a thicket of controls after curbs that kept most of them from leaving the sprawling city ended this week. Office buildings require visitors to show a smartphone app that tracks their health. A salesman said he has to report details of trips across the city to authorities.

Wuhan’s gradual steps toward reviving business and daily life while trying to prevent a resurgence of the virus foreshadow the struggle that other cities in Asia and the West face once they ease anti-disease controls that have shut down global travel and devastated trade.

Cautious return to normalcy

On a downtown Wuhan pedestrian mall, construction workers wearing surgical-style masks went back to work renovating a sporting goods store. A man and woman danced on the sidewalk while a friend took video of them with a mobile phone.

Guards at office buildings checked visitors for fever. Pedestrians and customers in shops wore masks and kept their distance from each other.

“I still feel safer not going out too often. I still order food and vegetables delivered to our home,” said a salesman for a beef processing facility who would give only his surname, Peng.

“I have a 2-year-old boy and he loves to get out after being held at home so long, but I still worry about his safety and won’t let him play with other kids outside."

'Nothing to do at home'

Nursing home worker Tu Min said the facility is still closed.

“After staying at home for over two months, I would like to take a walk at evening as exercise, because we really have nothing to do at home,” Tu said.

Most access to Wuhan was suspended January 23 as China stepped up efforts to fight the virus that emerged in December.

Restaurants, subways and other public facilities shut down in a pattern that would spread to other Asian countries and Europe as infections rose. Families were ordered to stay home, leaving streets empty and silent. Controls spread to other cities, eventually affecting 800 million people.

Wuhan accounted for 2,575 of the deaths reported by the National Health Commission as of Friday, roughly two-thirds of China’s total of 3,336. It had 50,008 of the mainland’s 81,907 confirmed cases.

'The next step'