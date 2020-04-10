A total of 138,000 Turkish citizens have been quarantined across the nation as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's interior minister said on Thursday.

Out of them, 122,500 people are quarantined at 180 locations nationwide, while the others stay in dormitories, Suleyman Soylu added.

He said 85-90 percent of the public was self-isolating on weekdays across major cities.

Penalties were imposed on 26,000 people who violated the lockdown orders, he added.