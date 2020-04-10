Turkey has sent aid and medical supplies to nearly 30 nations on five continents to support efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. It has sent supplies such as protective equipment and sanitiser to Balkan countries, as well as, Spain, Italy and the UK. The nation’s presidential spokesperson last week said the country will also send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them battle the coronavirus.

The virus was first detected in China late last year. However, the epicentre has now shifted to the US and Europe, which lead to the number of cases and deaths.

Here is a list of some countries receiving aid from Turkey:

United Kingdom

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical supplies for use against the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the UK on Friday.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Armed Forces aircraft that will transport to United Kingdom the medical aid supplies prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry to be used in the fight against Covid-19 has departed Etimesgut/Ankara," the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

The medical aid supplies also carried on a message for the people of the UK, saying: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun – Rumi."

Another military cargo plane carrying second patch of medical aid arrived in the UK on Sunday.

The aid package carried to the UK by Turkey includes protective masks and overalls.

Libya

Turkey on Friday sent medical supplies to Libya to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has infected 1.6 million people worldwide and claimed nearly 96,000 lives in 185 countries.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of the preventative measures against Covid-19 virus, medical supplies were sent to our Libyan brothers and our military training cooperation and consultancy teams who are on duty in the region," the country's National Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Israel

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the Turkish government approved the sale of medical equipment to Israel which is expected to allow a shipment of Turkish aid to reach Palestinian authorities without any hold-ups, according to a senior Turkish official in Ankara.

Israeli authorities weren’t immediately available for comment on Thursday, which is a public holiday in the country.

Pakistan

A Turkish non-governmental organisation on Thursday distributed rations among needy people affected by a longstanding lockdown in the country.

Ration bags comprising flour, rice, sugar, oil and other essential commodities were provided to the needy people in garrison city of Rawalpindi by Stichting Internationale Humanitaire Hulporganisatie Nederland (IHH-NL) at a ceremony held at the office of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), said a statement.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwarul Haq, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Secretary IHH-NL Ikhlaqur Rahman also attended the ceremony.

The Turkish ambassador, in his remarks, said Ankara would not leave Pakistanis alone at this trying time.

Balkan states

Masks, overalls and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry have been delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo.

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical supplies for use against the coronavirus pandemic arrived on Wednesday in five Balkan countries.

Serbia's capital, Belgrade, was the first destination for the Turkish aircraft coming from Turkey’s capital Ankara.

Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Turkey's Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Bilgic received the aid at Nikola Tesla Airport.

Vulin there said that in such difficult times not only do friendly people and countries emerge, but also the future.

"In the most difficult times like this, we’re also building our future policy. Serbia will always remember those who helped it, what happened with it," said Vulin.