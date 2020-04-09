A US-Russian space crew blasted off on Thursday to the International Space Station following a tight quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner lifted off as scheduled at 0805GMT from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft is set to dock at the station six hours later.

Russian space officials have taken extra precautions to protect the crew during training and pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus outbreak has swept the world.

'Strict quarantine'

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday in a video link from Baikonur, Cassidy said the crew had been in “a very strict quarantine” for the past month and is in good health.

"We all feel fantastic,” he said.

Cassidy pointed out that normally they would be talking to many people at the day-before-launch news conference, but instead were talking to cameras because of the pandemic.

“Obviously, we’d love to have our families here with us, but it’s what we understand we have to do to be safe,” Cassidy said. “The whole world is also impacted by the same crisis.”

Cassidy’s wife, Peggy, had returned to the US from the Russian cosmonaut training centre in Star City outside Moscow a few days before the crew left for Baikonur.