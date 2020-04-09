Five rockets hit a US air base in Afghanistan on Thursday, but there were no casualties, two senior security officials said.

The attack comes as the Afghan government has announced the release of Taliban prisoners from a jail near the Bagram base, as part of a confidence-building step in a US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ending about two decades of war in Afghanistan.

"Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning," the NATO-led mission, Resolute Support, said on Twitter. "There were no casualties or injuries."

The rockets targeting the largest US military compound in Afghanistan were fired from a vehicle parked in an adjoining village.