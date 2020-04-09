Greece must take "decisive action" to tackle chronic overcrowding and staff shortages at its prisons, Europe's top human rights group said on Thursday.

The Council of Europe accused Greek officials of failing to investigate or prosecute ill-treatment of inmates and failing to provide proper medical care, access to hygiene products or hot water in some prisons.

The country had taken "some positive measures" following a 2015 investigation, the council said, but a delegation that visited last year found that degrading treatment of prisoners by police remained a "frequent practice throughout Greece".

In an official response published alongside the report, Greece cited a string of measures it had taken, including increasing the use of non-custodial penalties, such as community service.

Despite this, the council's delegation found that overcrowding remained a severe issue.