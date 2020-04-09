With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak.

By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks — roughly 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month.

The job market is quickly unravelling as businesses have shut down across the country. All told, in the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected.

More than 20 million people may lose jobs this month. The unemployment rate could hit 15 percent when the April employment report is released in early May.

"The carnage in the American labour market continued unabated," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist for RSM, a tax advisory firm.

Businesses struggle

The viral outbreak is believed to have erased nearly one-third of the economy’s output in the current quarter.

Forty-eight states have closed non-essential businesses. Restaurants, hotels, department stores and countless small businesses have laid off millions as they struggle to pay bills at a time when their revenue has vanished.

A nation of normally free-spending shoppers and travellers is mainly hunkered down at home, bringing entire gears of the economy to a near-halt.

Non-grocery retail business plunged 97 percent in the last week of March compared with a year earlier, according to Morgan Stanley. The number of airline passengers screened by the Transportation Security Administration has plunged 95 percent from a year ago. US hotel revenue has tumbled 80 percent.

The government-mandated business shutdowns that are meant to defeat the virus have never brought the US to such a sudden and violent standstill. For that reason, economists are struggling to assess the duration and severity of the damage.

"We’re just throwing out our textbooks," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global Ratings.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model, created at the University of Pennsylvania’s business school, projects that the US economy will shrink at an astonishing 30 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter — even including the government’s new $2.2 trillion relief measure, the largest federal aid package in history by far.

An economic contraction of that scale would be the largest quarterly plunge since World War II.

Rescue package

A key aspect of the rescue package is a $350 billion small business loan program that is intended to forestall layoffs. Small companies can borrow enough to cover payroll and other costs for eight weeks. And the loans will be forgiven if small businesses keep or rehire their staffs.