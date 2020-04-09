As the world continues to try and contain the global pandemic, Africa has been largely spared. But that is changing.

In fact, many experts are warning that the continent is facing a looming Covid-19 crisis. Without question, the consequences of this disease spreading across Africa could be extremely devastating.

Although the global pandemic has been slow to reach Africa, every country on the continent (except Lesotho, Comoros, and Sao Tome and Principe) has cases.

Disturbingly, the number of cases continues rising across Africa. Within the continent, South Africa is the most coronavirus-infected with around 1,900 cases, and Egypt has the highest death toll, which has surpassed 100.

With the world’s most under-resourced healthcare systems, malnutrition, other diseases (measles, malaria, diarrhoea, cholera, etc.), along with large swathes of ungoverned land, many African countries are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus.

Most are in a weak position to cope with the disease should Covid-19 prove to be a time bomb waiting to explode across Africa.

Given how much difficulty Italy, Spain, the United States, and other economically developed countries are having in terms of dealing with coronavirus, it is scary to think about what this pandemic could do to the world’s poorest continent, which is home to 1.2 billion people.

South Sudan, the latest African country to officially announce its first coronavirus case, is an example. For a country with 11 million citizens and only four ventilators, it is a gross understatement to say that South Sudan’s healthcare system lacks the resources required.

Most African countries do not have any more than ten hospitals beds per 10,000 people, highlighting how difficult it will be for nations throughout the continent to cope.

Costs of conflict

Consequences of years of warfare in several African countries can play out in extremely negative ways in terms of Covid-19. Damaged infrastructure will make it harder for people to access healthcare facilities in areas which witness skyrocketing infection rates.

Many in the West may forget that having the means to social distance amid this pandemic is a privilege. To be sure, this is not a privilege extended to most refugees and displaced persons across the world, let alone Africa.

Struggling to overcome the South Sudanese Civil War (2013-2020), South Sudan has a high number of citizens displaced by violent conflict, and many of them are living in overcrowded sites with poor sanitary conditions.

Sadly, South Sudan is not alone in this regard. Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya, Nigeria, and other African countries are home to millions of refugees and displaced persons.

When thinking about the hundreds of thousands of people living in Kenya’s Dadaab and Kakuma camps, it is easy to imagine how quickly the virus could spread given how closely these camps’ inhabitants live next to each other and how difficult it is for them to access soap and clean water.

Ultimately, ongoing conflicts in Africa are even more dangerous to the security of the continent amid this pandemic.

In the western part of Ethiopia’s Oromia Region, the government is waging a counterinsurgency, which prompted officials in Addis Ababa to shut down the internet and phone lines in this area of the country.

Consequently, millions of Ethiopians were unable to acquire information about Covid-19 until their government restored access in western Oromia a week ago due to pressure from various groups who saw the cutting off of information about this pandemic to any part of Ethiopia as a threat to all citizens’ health and safety.

Meanwhile, Libya’s civil war rages on despite coronavirus’ arrival to the country, meaning that Libyan resources will continue to be funnelled into the conflict instead of efforts aimed at dealing with the pandemic.