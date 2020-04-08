European governments remained at loggerheads on Wednesday over measures to help the economy weather the coronavirus outbreak, breaking off a meeting of finance officials who clashed over aid conditions and a proposal to borrow together to pay for the health crisis.

Finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the euro haggled into the night for 16 hours by videoconference starting on Tuesday. The meeting ended without a deal and will resume on Thursday.

European governments are scrambling to put together hundreds of billions of euros to save lives as well as companies and families from going bankrupt.

Many countries hit hardest by the virus are also those that can least afford the costs, like Italy and Spain.

But they are divided over how best to tackle the challenge.

Italy and Spain, backed by France, want to throw all the EU’s economic might into fighting the virus and damage from the disruption it has caused as soon as possible.

The deadlock recalls the divisions from the eurozone debt crisis of 2010-2015.

On the table is a three-part package amounting to around $550 billion.

It consists of up to $260 billion in emergency loans from the eurozone's standing bailout fund, credit guarantees from the European Investment Bank to keep companies afloat, and support for short-work schemes that help companies avoid layoffs during what is hoped are temporary business interruptions.

Italy rejects bailout fund