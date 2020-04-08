The Muslims holy month of Ramadan is expected to start on April 24 and will go on until the day of Eid al Fitr on approximately May 23.

Ramadan is a special time for the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims, not just for the spiritual obligations they undertake such as fasting, but also for its social function.

For many, it is a time spent with family members for the daily evening meal called iftar and the morning meal, known as suhoor.

But this year’s event comes amid exceptional circumstances, which could force Muslims to do away with some of their most valued traditions - temporarily.

The global Coronavirus pandemic, which started at a wet market in China’s Wuhan province, has led to the infections of more than 1.4 million people and killed more than 82,000 people at the time of publication on April 8.

A highly contagious disease, with an apparent death rate of between one and three percent, the Covid-19 virus has forced governments across the world to implement lockdowns and enforce social distancing measures, such as a ban on public gatherings.

These have invariably included religious gatherings, with a vast majority of Muslim countries suspending congregational prayers and services, such as the weekly Friday prayer.

With the pandemic, and following lockdown measures expected to continue for weeks, Muslims are preparing for an inevitable adjustment in practices.

Impact on duties and rituals

The signature act of the month of Ramadan is fasting, and for the vast majority of the faithful there should be no impact on that particular tradition. Keeping the fast may even be easier if people stay at home and avoid the physically taxing activities they would be participating in outside in the heat.

Nevertheless, Islamic injunctions on who should keep a fast take on added significance during a time of mass illness.

Muslims are exempt from fasting during illness and such a ruling would naturally extend to those who are suffering from the coronavirus.