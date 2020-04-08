At least five villagers were killed in a YPG/YPG attack in Diyarbakir, Turkey, the local governorship said.

Roadside explosives planted by the terror group exploded as a vehicle carried forest workers in the rural town of Gulec in Kulp district, the Diyarbakir Governor's Office said in a statement.

Security forces have launched an operation to find and capture the perpetrators of the attack.

In the wake of the attack, several gendarmerie and medical teams were sent to the region.