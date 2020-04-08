TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Five civilians killed in YPG/PKK attack in Turkey's Diyarbakir – officials
Diyarbakir Governor’s Office said Turkey’s military launched an operation to catch the perpetrators of the attack.
Five civilians killed in YPG/PKK attack in Turkey's Diyarbakir – officials
Gendarmerie and medical teams are sent to the site of an attack in Kulp district of Diyarbakir, Turkey on April 8, 2020. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
April 8, 2020

At least five villagers were killed in a YPG/YPG attack in Diyarbakir, Turkey, the local governorship said. 

Roadside explosives planted by the terror group exploded as a vehicle carried forest workers in the rural town of Gulec in Kulp district, the Diyarbakir Governor's Office said in a statement.

Security forces have launched an operation to find and capture the perpetrators of the attack.

In the wake of the attack, several gendarmerie and medical teams were sent to the region.

RECOMMENDED

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. 

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power