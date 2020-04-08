Turkey on Wednesday announced that nearly 149,000 asylum seekers had crossed its northwestern border to enter Greece since February 28.

"148,763 people have crossed the [Greek] border since February 28," National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a televised interview.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Thousands of asylum seekers had camped at Turkey's border with Greece after Ankara declared in late February that it would no longer stop them from going to Europe, accusing the EU of not keep its part of a 2016 refugee deal.

