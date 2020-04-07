South Africa's main health workers' union planned to challenge the government in court on Tuesday over shortages of protective gear for frontline staff as the country braced for a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Under a strict 21-day lockdown imposed from March 27 in a bid to contain the outbreak, South Africa has 1,749 confirmed cases, the continent's highest number, and 13 deaths.

"The risk of employees being infected with the Covid-19 virus is real," Zola Saphetha, general secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU), said in court papers. Covid-19 is the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

A health ministry spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the country as a whole had not run out of protective equipment.

He encouraged health workers to point out where there were shortages so the government could move stocks around and said no one would be forced to work if they didn't feel adequately protected.

Many doctors are buying their own protective gear in a desperate bid to ward off infection. Officials in the worst-hit Gauteng province appealed over the weekend for public donations of ventilators and vital masks and gloves.

The union wants the ministers of health and labour, among others, to establish rules on treatment in the absence of appropriate protective equipment.