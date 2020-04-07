As Britain faces its most serious crisis in decades, the country’s larger than life Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care following his worsening condition as he fights the coronavirus.

The 55-year-old Johnson does not have pre-existing health conditions, however, the prime minister has in the past said that he has struggled with obesity weighing in at more than 100kg, a known risk factor for coronavirus.

A recent report in the UK said that more than 70 percent of coronavirus patients were either obese or clinically obese.

Britain is expected to enter the peak of the outbreak over the next two weeks and now the country could also be heading into a leadership crisis.

Since testing positive for the virus on March 26, Johnson, who once boasted that he had shaken hands with known coronavirus patients, has attempted to run his government via video conference calls.

Up until last week, the British prime minister was suggesting in a shaky video message that he still had “minor symptoms” but was unable to shake the fever.

At least one of his ministers has suggested that Johnson can run the country from his hospital bed.

Yet that now seems optimistic with Johnson delegating authority to his foreign secretary and formerly leadership rival Dominic Raab.

Worryingly for Johnson is that other senior ministers in his cabinet, like the health secretary and cabinet office minister also stood against him for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

An incapacitated leadership at a moment of national crisis may well lead to a replacement in premiership just as the country partly emerged from a bitter three-year Brexit debate, multiple elections and incapacitated governance.

British political decision making, in part because of Johnson’s sickness, was until recently operating via Zoom conference calls.