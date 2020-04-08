Last week when two French doctors said on live television that they intend to test a potential coronavirus vaccine in Africa, the remark drew widespread criticism from the head of the World Health Organisation through to several African social and political figures, world class footballers and celebrities.

“Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine,” the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, condemning what he called a “racist” suggestion.

Despite the outrage, the Democratic Republic of Congo stepped forward to be part of any future vaccine against Covid-19.

"The vaccine will be produced in the United States, or in Canada, or in China. We're candidates for doing the testing here," said the head of Congo's national biological institute, Jean-Jacques Muyembe.

So Africa continues to be a testing lab for the world regardless of what the WHO says about this long-standing practice or how critically many African countries view it.

To get a sense of how such experiments have harmed the collective psyche of people living on the continent, TRT World spoke to a 50-year-old Turkish doctor Serhat Onur, who has volunteered for medical aid and performed surgeries in Africa since 2008.

Of the 25 times Onur has been to Africa, he has made 17 trips to Niger, three visits to Uganda, two to Ethiopia and Chad, and one to Mali. Echoing the WHO's director Ghebreyesus's view — that the West should rid itself of the colonial mentality — Onur said the imprints of colonialism are still very much alive in the continent, in every aspect of life, including the health sector, right from the hospital infrastructure to complex bureaucracy.

TRT WORLD: Can you tell us about your experience working in Africa and the health situation of Africans?

SERHAT ONUR: In Africa, one out of five children die from malaria before reaching the age of five. Why is malaria not a problem for the rest of the world but still in Africa almost 500,000 people die from malaria every year? Nobody is questioning this but we are all overwhelmed by the number of deaths the coronavirus caused. Death toll from Covid-19 in the past three months is equal to Africa’s two weeks of loss from malaria.

There is no single African country that produces medicine for malaria. The medicines are expensive and all are coming from the West. Nobody is in search of a vaccine to treat malaria because none of the Western countries are suffering from malaria. And if a cure were to be found to treat malaria, then who are they going to sell all these malaria medicines? So if you approach problems with this mindset, we will never be able to find solutions to sufferings of African people.

Why do people not question this? Because they are hungry and because a hungry person is not able to challenge the status quo. For instance in Niger, one of the poorest countries of the world, we volunteer for a region where there are only two old hospitals built by French in the 1950s catering for a million people.

A patient with a 30-year hernia problem walks in for surgery, when you ask him how he had been living in this condition for this long? He says he got used to it because these hospitals have only two to three doctors to treat over a million patients and only one or two have the licence to conduct surgery or hospitals lack the equipment for operations. While these hospitals accommodate one or two surgeries per month, we complete 30-40 surgeries a day when we go there to deliver medical aid. We carry all our surgical equipment, medicines required and medical devices which usually weigh two to three tons.