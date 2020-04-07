British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to an intensive care unit with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders on Monday.

Here are some of the global figures who wished the British leader a quick recovery:

US

President Donald Trump said he wanted to "send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson."

"We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told a press conference.

"We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors and we'll see what is going to take place. But they are ready to go."

EU

The European Union's top officials all sent public messages wishing Johnson a "full recovery".

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed a similar sentiment, tweeting: "Get well soon, Boris."

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who is recovering in quarantine after also testing positive, tweeted that "my thoughts are with you and your family."

The best wishes from the European Union's top officials underlined the setting aside of political tussling after Johnson took Britain out of the bloc in January.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time".

"I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," tweeted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had earlier told BFMTV: "I know his strength, I am convinced he will draw from his resources, which are great, the capacity to overcome this ordeal. It's also symbolic of the seriousness of this crisis, which affects everyone."

Spain