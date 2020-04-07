Ankara is stepping up its measures against the Covid-19 pandemic as it continues to take more lives across the world at an alarming pace.

Turkey will build two hospitals in Istanbul, the country's biggest city and financial hub, which appears to be the epicentre of the pandemic.

"We will complete them quickly within 45 days and open them to the service of our people," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, adding that each hospital will have a 1,000-bed capacity.

Turkey has also pledged to distribute free face masks to all citizens as the government has made it mandatory to wear them outside one’s home.

"We have enough mask stock and production plans for all of our citizens until the outbreak ends. As a state, we are determined to provide free masks to all our citizens," Erdogan said.

Turkey’s death toll exceeded 600 as of April 6, but its fatality rate is lower than many Western European countries and the US. But its confirmed cases are increasing significantly, requiring more testing kits.

President Erdogan said that Turkey is also boosting its testing capacity, which recently reached 20,000 tests per day.

Turkey has an edge, with more intensive care units than many European countries, including the UK, France, Russia, and China. It has 40 beds per 100,000 people according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. The US has 34.7 ICU beds while Germany is at 29.2 beds.