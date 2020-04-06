Individuals can be remarkably resourceful. In his 2008 novel, ‘City of Thieves’, David Benioff’s protagonist is tasked with finding a dozen eggs for a leading communist party apparatchik amidst the hellish four-year Siege of Leningrad, during which much of the city’s population perishes from hunger. Though he finds the eggs, he nearly dies in the attempt.

One needn’t, of course, turn to literature for extraordinary acts of self-preservation: Covid-19 is giving us thousands of examples by the day.

A friend in Ireland who runs a small coffee-roasting company is building a second polytunnel to double his vegetable production. Though cafés can no longer buy his beans, the take-outs still need his lettuce, cabbages, and carrots. Sensing danger, a friend in Manhattan flew his mother out from Mumbai in late February and took her upstate in late March. From their cabin on the river, he, his partner, brother, and sister-in-law will work remotely until the mayhem recedes.

Everywhere you look, individuals are adapting faster than organisations at adjusting to life under Covid-19. Socially, economically, and even emotionally. The world over, estranged parents are bonding with children over Facetime, while exes thought forever lost send each other sweet pangolin emojis. After a decade labouring away in lecture halls and library stacks, my sister defended her PhD dissertation via Skype.

Though telecommuters are a privileged minority growing scarcer by the day, governments have a thing or two to learn from their most mobile citizens. To cope in the post-Covid landscape, states must mimic the privileged few. What they need is a new cosmopolitanism.

Citizen of everywhere

The new cosmopolitanism is agile, creative, and quick to respond to challenges. It relies on friends in far places and forges new ones close at hand. It gives where it can—noblesse, forget not, oblige—but is never ashamed to ask for help. The world’s two greatest powers should be the first to admit how much they need it.

Balancing a long memory with a healthy appreciation of the absurd, the new cosmopolitanism must also let bygones be bygones.

In foreign affairs, this means cancelling debt, removing all healthcare-related sanctions against Iran, and waiving patents on breakthrough medicines. Domestically, it means moving the homeless into hotels, turning dorms into hospitals, and enacting a 90-day rent moratorium across communities torn asunder by unemployment.

Are these impossible demands? Two months ago, undoubtedly. Today? They may be enough to just break even.

War, as Randolph Bourne wrote, is the health of the state. But it’s also a litmus test of existential fitness. Now that we’re up against a biological time bomb without borders, our leaders must see for the forest for the trees.

Admitting the terrible truth that ‘nobody’s free until everybody’s free,’ countries must send much needed material to those in need, such as Turkey has done for Italy and Spain, China is doing for the United States, and everyone left standing will soon have to do for India.

Apart from vastly ramping up production efforts, medical breakthroughs must also become a public international good.

Just as the Americans built the atomic bomb with German and Italian brainpower, attempts to defeat Covid-19 must be shared. For starters, any drug’s patent protection should be made contingent on its global accessibility at purchasing power parity before the US Food and Drug Administration or World Trade Organization gives it the green light.