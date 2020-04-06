British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital after his Covid-19 worsened, his office said on Monday.

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," Downing Street said.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

A source later said Johnson remained conscious.

'I'm in good spirits'

Hours earlier, Johnson tweeted that he was in good spirits after spending a night in the hospital.

The prime minister's spokesman said Johnson had spent a comfortable night and remained in charge of government despite being admitted to St Thomas' Hospital after Covid-19 symptoms of a cough and fever persisted.

Johnson sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others in this difficult time.

"On the advice of my doctor, I went into the hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,'' Johnson said in the tweet. "I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.''

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, refused to say what kind of tests Johnson was undergoing. He insisted that "the PM remains in charge of the government."

"He is receiving updates in hospital and is continuing to receive a (ministerial red) box" of files and briefing papers, Slack said.

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 26, the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

He continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak until Sunday and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

Raab chaired the meeting on Monday.

Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister, but Raab has been designated to take over should Johnson become incapacitated.