Public parks have been gated shut, beaches emptied and stadia deserted as an unprecedented 2.5 billion people across the world are told to sit at home.

Times are tough. The coronavirus pandemic is real and as it spreads its tentacles across the globe it is taking its toll on the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.

Measures such as closing gyms, shutting sports facilities and staying at home put a limit on a person’s mobility and exercise. Necessary, but painful, as enforced inactivity can contribute to periods of intense stress and can lead to long-term negative health impacts.

Commonwealth athletes, ranging from Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and West Indies’ Brian Lara to Ghana's Olympian Akwasi Frimpong, Kenya’s Eluid Kipchoge and Hellen Obiri and the United Kingdom’s Tom Daley, are sharing important information on reducing the spread of coronavirus or staying active at home. There are several online series, virtual classes and resources, including Jamaica Moves, to help people stay active, improve mental health and reduce the risks of developing non-infectious diseases.

Building on this energy, we will soon launch the Commonwealth Moves campaign to encourage more people from the 54 member countries to stay active and exercise as we stare down this disruptive pandemic.

So even when competitions are postponed and venues closed, sport and physical activity can be a powerful influence for good in these troubling times.

It is a common denominator and a universal language, one that can unite people from different backgrounds, empower communities and contribute to rebuilding nations.

The shared love of cricket has played a role in connecting Singhalese and Tamil people in Sri Lanka. It was cricket that connected islands of the Caribbean creating one of the most powerful symbols of West Indian unity to delight the world.

The Commonwealth Games, a cultural feast of sporting excellence, shines as a beacon of inclusion and diversity.

Recognising this beneficial potential, the UN six years ago declared 6 April as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

The international community identified sport as an important enabler of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and highlighted its impact on health, education, social inclusion, women’s empowerment and youth development.

Many governments and organisations are using sport as a vehicle to deliver tangible projects at the grassroots level.

The ‘Just Play’ initiative in the Pacific uses football games to teach children about healthy living, while Singapore’s ‘Sport Cares’ project uses sport to defy stereotypes associated with persons with disabilities.

The Commonwealth Secretariat’s ‘Peace at the Crease’ initiative which has brought people of different faiths, and those of none, to play and learn together in peace has already started to make its mark. Such initiatives improve people’s health, teach important skills and values, and if done well, can help unite communities.

But the reach of sport goes far beyond these local interventions. It can and should be rooted in national policy and planning so that sport and physical activity can truly reach everyone, including the poor, marginalised, refugees and victims of natural disasters and violence. But how?