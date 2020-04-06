Germany’s death rate from the deadly coronavirus pandemic has been relatively lower than many other countries, driving experts and pundits to question what lies behind it all.

While some have suggested that it’s related to a statistical distortion based on the enormous number of tests conducted on people with mild symptoms, others have pointed to the country’s robust health system with its strong social security coverage.

A country’s virus fatality rate is calculated by dividing the total deaths by the number of confirmed cases, which could differ in different places depending on testing capability and several other factors (locations where tests are conducted, average age of people, who are tested and the transparency of governments).

Germany clearly has an edge when it comes to testing. The country has tested nearly a million people in total — only the US, which has four times as many people, has conducted more tests — increasing its testing capacity over time and hitting 350,000 tests per week.

Even people with mild symptoms and asymptomatics, who are less likely to die from the virus, have been tested, adding to the tally of the country’s confirmed cases. As a result, Germany’s confirmed cases are going up disportionately as those with mild to no symptoms aren’t in danger, keeping the country’s death rate quite low.

“That automatically lowers the death rate on paper,” said Hans-Georg Kräusslich, the leading academic of virology at University Hospital in Germany’s Heidelberg.

But countries like Italy and Spain have less testing capability, and end up having much higher death rates touching two digits. Germany’s death rate stands at 1.6 percent now. However, it has also significantly increased from two weeks ago when it was only 0.2 percent.

Experts are advising caution during deadly pandemics warning that pure statistics could lead to misguided conclusions which dismiss various factors in the rates of death tolls.

“We should rely on experts, but the experts in question are not economists and armchair virologists. They are bio-statisticians who understand not only the statistical methods but also the many subtleties behind the data,” wrote Wolfgang Münchau, an editor at the Financial Times.

According to Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, which is the federal government’s health agency, the real death rate in Germany is possibly higher.

But that could also be a case in other countries.

In Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, where more people are dying than in any other region, according to local officials and experts, the country’s death toll is much higher than the official numbers reveal.

Another reason for Germany’s unusually low death rate is that the average age of someone with coronavirus in the country is just 49.

That’s a pretty low number compared to Italy and France, where the average age of the infectedis over 60.The virus mostly kills people older than 65 - the risk increases with age. As a result, experts warn that the worst could be on the way for Germany, where the country has been able to keep the virus away from the older generation up until now.