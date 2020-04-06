April 6, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has left mankind helpless. The virus not only robs people of life in total isolation but also of dignified funerals. It has altered mourning as people see their loved ones lowered into graves or craned onto pyres by unknown men in hazmat suits. This awful experience is taking away the chance of closure in their hearts.
Here's a set of photographs capturing the lonely funerals in different parts of the world.
