Warring factions in Yemen accused each other on Sunday of attacking an oil pipeline pumping station in the central province of Marib, where clashes have raged for weeks and displaced tens of thousands of civilians.

The oil ministry of the internationally-recognised, Saudi-backed government in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had targeted the station, according to the Saudi state news agency (SPA).

Hussein al Ezzi, an official in the Houthi-controlled government based in the capital Sanaa since 2014, said Saudi-led coalition forces had attacked the Kofel pumping station in what he described as a dangerous escalation.

Both sides gave no details of the reported attack.