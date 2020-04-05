The global death toll in the coronavirus crisis soared past 60,000 on Saturday as calls grew for citizens to wear face masks to halt the pandemic's devastating spread.

New York state, the worst affected in the US, saw a record 630 deaths in a single day. Britain too reported a new daily high in fatalities, including a five-year-old child.

There was better news from hard-hit Italy and Spain, where infection and fatality rates were slowing down, offering a glimmer of hope for Europe.

More than 1.2 million people have now fallen ill and close to 65,000 people have died since the virus emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally.

Billions of people are living under some form on lockdown, with roughly half the planet confined to their homes, with schools and businesses closed to help stem the outbreak, at a huge cost to the global economy.

Europe continues to bear the brunt of the epidemic, accounting for over 45,000 of the worldwide deaths, but the situation is deteriorating rapidly in the United States.

Sounding the alarm, New York City appealed for licensed medical personnel to volunteer their services.

"Anyone who's not already in this fight, we need you," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The US has counted more than 7,000 coronavirus deaths and is in urgent need of protective gear for health workers and medical equipment.

President Donald Trump's administration on Friday recommended that Americans wear simple masks or scarves to slow the infection rate, the latest Western nation to reverse earlier claims that only carers needed them.

'Numbers are improving'

The picture remained grim in Europe.

Britain's overall death toll climbing to more than 4,300 out of nearly 42,000 cases.

But Spain, which is under a near-total lockdown, saw a second successive daily fall in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities.

The total number of deaths in the country now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy.

The number of new Spanish cases also slowed.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has nevertheless announced the extension of the country's lockdown until April 25.

At a field hospital in Madrid set up at a conference centre, the staff took a break to applaud whenever a patient was healthy enough to be discharged.

One of them was 59-year-old builder Eduardo Lopez who said he gave a "10/10" rating to the staff who cared for him "with tenderness and a great dose of humanity".

Italy reported its first drop in the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care treatment since the start of a crisis there.

Civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli said the drop "allows our hospitals to breathe".

The daily rise in new infections across Italy has also slowed. The country reported 681 new deaths on Saturday, down from a peak of almost 1,000 just over a week ago.

Greece meanwhile extended its lockdown by three weeks to April 27.