Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has planned 155 flights per week for cargo freighters and 60 flights per week for passenger aircraft that are being used for cargo operations, departing from Istanbul in April.

According to a statement by Turkish Airlines, Turkish Cargo maintains the air bridge built by Turkish Airlines with its cargo operations.

The statement said coronavirus brought the entirety of the travel industry nearly to a halt after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic.

It said over half of the passenger flights are cancelled compared to last year’s March, and in countries that hit hard by pandemic such as Italy has seen their flights reduced by 90 percent.

Turkish Airlines' controlled flights to 14 metropolises and passenger flights are completely suspended for a short time in Turkey.

Stability of world

Meanwhile, Turkish Cargo continues to carry the products needed by the world aided by its geographical advantage, strong fleet, and growth strategy.

Steadily increasing its performance in recent years, flag carrier air cargo brand contributes to the stability of the world by carrying products such as food, medicine, and medical equipment to their destinations.

Turkish Cargo, in addition to its flights with 25 high capacity freighters, has started to operate cargo flights with Turkish Airlines' passenger aircraft as they are currently unable to carry passengers due to the travel restrictions.

About 361 aircraft in the Turkish Airlines fleet, especially Boeing 777 and Airbus 330 type of wide-body aircraft, are taking off for the cargo operations depending on the demand and capacity.

With this strategy, the cargo brand adds 5,000 tonnes of additional capacity and maintains the food and medicine chain uninterrupted during these difficult times.