A deadly cyclone bearing down on the Pacific nation of Vanuatu has intensified into a Category Five super storm, generating destructive winds and "phenomenal" seas, forecasters said Monday.

Tropical cyclone Harold, which claimed 27 lives when it swept through the Solomon Islands last week, strengthened overnight Sunday as it moved east, Vanuatu's meteorology service said.

It said the cyclone was now packing winds of up to 235 kilometres per hour, prompting red alerts in the provinces of Sanma, Torba, Penama and Malampa.

Officials warned residents in the nation of 300,000 to expect flash flooding and said ships should stay in port or risk facing huge swells on the high seas.

Harold is forecast to pass north of the capital Port Vila early Tuesday.

An inter-island ferry in the Solomons Islands ignored weather warnings as cyclone Harold was gathering strength late last week and 27 people were washed off its decks into the sea.

Solomons police said late Sunday that the bodies of five passengers from the MV Taimareho had been recovered and the search would resume the next day.