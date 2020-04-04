WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four soldiers, 63 'terrorists' killed in Niger clash
The latest fighting between the soldiers and militants took place in Tillaberi region, near the borders of both Mali and Burkina Faso.
Four soldiers, 63 'terrorists' killed in Niger clash
File photo: According to an official report, 174 soldiers were killed in three attacks in the area in January and December. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
April 4, 2020

Four Nigerien soldiers and 63 "terrorists were killed in fighting between the army and "heavily armed" men in western Niger, a government statement said on Friday.

"After a fierce fight" on Thursday in the Tillaberi region near the border with Mali, the soldiers who had been on an anti-terrorist operation put the attackers "on the run" and recovered dozens of motorcycles and weapons, the Nigerien Defence Ministry said in a statement read on public television.

The Tillaberi region is close to the borders of both Mali and Burkina Faso.

RECOMMENDED

Use of motorcycles has been banned there since January in order to curb attacks by jihadists who are active there.

According to an official report, 174 soldiers were killed in three attacks in the area in January and December. Two were claimed by Daesh .

The entire Sahel has become blighted by militant violence – often interspersed by conflicts between communities – which left 4,000 dead in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in 2019, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move