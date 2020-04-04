Four Nigerien soldiers and 63 "terrorists were killed in fighting between the army and "heavily armed" men in western Niger, a government statement said on Friday.

"After a fierce fight" on Thursday in the Tillaberi region near the border with Mali, the soldiers who had been on an anti-terrorist operation put the attackers "on the run" and recovered dozens of motorcycles and weapons, the Nigerien Defence Ministry said in a statement read on public television.

The Tillaberi region is close to the borders of both Mali and Burkina Faso.