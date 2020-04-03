The number of funerals in Jakarta rose sharply in March, a development the governor of Indonesia's capital city said suggested that deaths from the new coronavirus may be higher than officially reported.

Nearly 4,400 burials occurred in March, 40 percent higher than any month since at least January 2018, according to a Reuters review of statistics from the city's Department of Parks and Cemeteries.

The second-highest total during that period was March 2019, when nearly 3,100 people were buried.

Reuters was able to obtain statistics going back to the start of 2018.

The city has been at the epicentre of novel coronavirus infections in Indonesia, accounting for 971 cases and 90 deaths, according to central government data, or roughly half the country's total for both.

Jakarta's governor, Anies Baswedan, and some public health experts suspect the number of infections and deaths in Jakarta has been significantly under-reported due to one of the world's lowest rates of testing.

"It is extremely disturbing," Baswedan told Reuters on Friday, referring to the funeral statistics. "I'm struggling to find another reason than unreported Covid-19 deaths."

A senior Health Ministry official did not respond to phone calls and messages requesting comment on the funeral statistics. A spokesman for President Joko Widodo did not respond to requests for comment.

The figures from Jakarta's Department of Parks and Cemeteries do not identify the cause of death, but no other new epidemics have been reported in Jakarta over the period and nor were there any major natural disasters.

Indonesia has almost doubled tests in the past week but has conducted only 7,621 tests in a country of more than 260 million people.

As of Friday, the Health Ministry reported the total number of infections in Indonesia was 1,986. Deaths from COVID-19 were 181, the most in Asia apart from China.

In an interview on Thursday, before Baswedan had made his comments, Achmad Yurianto, a senior Health Ministry official, defended the reporting and testing system.