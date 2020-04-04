WORLD
3 MIN READ
Knifeman kills two in locked down southern France
The attack took place at 0900GMT in a commercial street in Romans-sur-Isere, officials say, adding alleged attacker was arrested.
Knifeman kills two in locked down southern France
French Police officers wearing protective suits stand in a street in the centre of Romans-sur-Isere, on April 4, 2020, after a man attacked several people with a knife. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
April 4, 2020

A man wielding a knife attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon on Saturday, killing two people and wounding others, prosecutors said.

The alleged attacker was arrested by police nearby. Prosecutors did not identify him. 

They said he had no documents but claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987.

Probe on

Prosecutors said that other people were also wounded but couldn’t confirm French media reports that there were seven other casualties, of whom one is in critical condition.

They also did not confirm reports that the man had shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as he carried out the attack.

The office said it is evaluating whether the attack was motivated by terrorism, but that it has not launched any formal proceedings to treat it as such.

RECOMMENDED

Like the rest of France, the town's residents are on coronavirus-linked lockdown. 

The victims were carrying out their weekend food shopping on the street that has bakeries and grocers, the office said. Two-metre distancing is being encouraged as in the rest of the country.

Number of knife attacks 

Media reported that the attacker first went into a tobacco shop and stabbed the tobacconist and two customers, before attacking several other people in the vicinity of that shop and a nearby bakery.

There have been a number of knife attacks in France in recent months. 

In January, French police shot and injured a man in Metz who was waving a knife and shouting "Allahu akbar".

Two days earlier, another man was shot dead by police after he stabbed one person fatally and wounded two others in a Paris suburb.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move