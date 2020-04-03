The idea of cremation is a sacrilege for Muslims, who like Jews believe that a body must be buried soon after a person has passed away.

Any hint of a violation of this religious tradition was always sure to send shockwaves through the community.

That’s why it’s understandable that a recent video spread on WhatsApp caught the attention of many British Muslims.

In the video a man who works for the Islamic charity Crisis Aid claimed, incorrectly, that due to the lack of sanitary body bags, 33 bodies of Muslims who had succumbed to the coronavirus would be cremated instead of buried.

The video went viral and prompted an immediate rebuke by Crisis Aid itself.

In a circular, the charity wrote: “We wish to reassure the public that there are no mortuaries in London with 33 Muslim bodies about to be cremated.”

The charity explained that the author of the video had not properly verified the claim and further implored Muslims not to share the video on WhatsApp, given the distressing nature of the unfounded allegations.

In a separate video message, the British National Burial Council (NBC) Shaykh Yunus Dudhwala, further refuted the video and warned British Muslims that it was Islamically wrong to share unverified claims.

“We need to be careful as Muslims. The advice that the Prophet Muhammad - Peace be upon him- gave us is verify before you amplify,” Dudhwala said.

He further went on to address the claims that bodies were to be cremated directly:

“Recently in the past hour...there’s a message going around that there are 30 plus bodies, which are piled up in a London hospital, and they might be cremated because there are no body bags.