The old adage that good times make good neighbours and crisis makes friends is being put to the test in European states, as countries strike to balance self interest with the principles that purportedly bind them.

Europe has borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, which began at a wet market in China’s Wuhan province in late 2019. At the time of publication, there are more than 936,000 cases and 47,000 fatalities, across the globe. More than 30,000 deaths are in Europe alone.

Particularly hard hit are Italy, with more than 110,000 cases and 13,000 deaths, and Spain with just over 100,000 cases and more than 9,000 fatalities.

The plight of both countries has prompted an unprecedented outpouring of sympathy worldwide, as countries do what they can to help each other.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has instructed his country’s military to deliver medical aid, such as face masks and anti-bacterial fluids by plane to Madrid and Rome in their time of need.

Even states as far from Italy as Cuba have sent medical experts to help the country counter the spread of the Covid-19.

That kind of response though, is far from universal.

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that: “France is alongside Italy”.

He sought to distance himself from the accusation that EU states were not doing enough for each other while foreign states were sending aid.

“There is a lot of talk about Chinese or Russian aid, but why don’t we say that France and Germany have delivered two million masks and tens of thousands of gowns to Italy?” He asked.

It may be that France has delivered aid to affected European states, but that fact masks another seemingly unflattering reality.