Turkish doctor Cemil Tascioglu died at the age of 68 on Wednesday after contracting the deadly coronavirus from one of his patients.

Tascioglu was a professor of internal medicine at Istanbul University. He was among the first batch of doctors who began treating coronavirus patients in Turkey and on March 16 he became the first positive case in the medical fraternity.

Tascioglu was taken to the intensive care unit on March 18 after his condition worsened and he was connected to respiratory equipment.

As the country mourned the doctor's death, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to his friends and family.

Born in Turkey’s northeastern city of Rize in 1952, Tascioglu graduated from Istanbul University’s Medicine Department in the late 1970s and began working in Sanliurfa as a certified doctor.

In later years, he returned to Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine where he received the title of Internal Medicine Specialist and was then promoted to the post of Associate Professor and eventually a full-time professor.

He became popular among his students and patients and earned a title — "the teacher of teachers".

One of his close colleagues described him as "a great plane tree that everybody loved from his assistants to students".