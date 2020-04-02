Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is returning to self-isolation for another six days after his health minister was diagnosed with coronavirus, the premier's office said on Thursday.

Netanyahu, 70, the nation's longest-serving leader, had just ended a two-day period of isolation on Wednesday night after a parliamentary aide was diagnosed with the disease.

He immediately went on national TV to announce new measures to curb the epidemic.

But his office said the prime minister would self-isolate again — for six days this time — in line with medical recommendations after Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Litzman, 71, has appeared regularly alongside the premier to give coronavirus updates. Netanyahu tested negative on Monday.

Several other senior officials were also self-isolating due to contact with Litzman.

The head of Israel's foreign intelligence agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, will self-isolate at the intelligence agency's headquarters for three days, Israeli media reported.

And Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov, announced via Twitter his own self-isolation at a facility at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.