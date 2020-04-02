While the number of coronavirus cases worldwide is about to hit one million, the number of people who have lost their lives has almost touched fifty thousand.

Outpacing all other countries in number of confirmed cases, the US has become a major hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump warned Americans to brace for a “rough two-week period” ahead as the White House released new model projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US from Covid-19.

Some state governors, most notably that of New York, have criticised the federal government and requested emergency assistance.

The governor and mayor of New York are complaining almost daily about the lack of bed capacity, the insufficient number of ventilators, and the limited number of healthcare employees.

The mayor of New York has emphasised the severity of the situation, claiming that he has only one week’s worth of medical supplies on hand.

In a daily press conference from White House, President Trump talks about the measures put in place. In particular, President Trump occasionally brings up the flaws in the US healthcare system. He even criticises state authorities, asking why they didn’t take precautions earlier.

There is obviously conflict between the federal government and state administrations. So, is the health system in the US, the merits of which trigger some of these spats, on the verge of a breakdown?

In the US, health becomes a major issue every election cycl. Every government changes its health policies with new approaches in every tenure.

Before Obamacare, there was no general and universal health insurance, but Obamacare aimed to provide everyone with at least one insurer, and thanks to the act, about 20 million people more were insured.

However, having stated that, Obamacare was a flawed system. President Trump tried to push through a new US health reform through the House of Representatives in 2017, which was rejected by the Senate. Thus, the health policy that Trump wanted to implement could not be carried out.

Now, President Trump says that they have a great healthcare plan with much lower premiums and bigger discounts than ‘Obamacare’ provided he is elected as president again in 2020.

But what are the facts when it comes to US healthcare? According to the American Hospitals Association, the total number of hospitals is 6,146, of which, 5,198 are 'community hospitals' defined as "nonfederal, short-term general, and other special hospitals".

The total staffed beds in the US amounts to 924,107 beds. The total expenses for hospitals is over $1 trillion.

The KFF states there are 1,005,295 doctors in the US.