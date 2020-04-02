On March 24, Timothy Wilson, a 36-year-old native of Missouri, USA, picked up what he thought was a working bomb from a storage unit with the intent to detonate it at a hospital that was treating Covid-19 patients.

Mercilessly, for those at the target site, the bomb was an inert device constructed by the FBI as part of a sting operation. The man was killed in a shootout when agents moved in to apprehend him.

According to a statement from the FBI's Kansas City Division, the deceased terrorist was a right-wing extremist who was "motivated by racial, religious and anti-government animus." He chose the hospital as his intended target because of the "increased impact given the media attention on the health sector" due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after initially plotting to bomb either a mosque, synagogue or black church.

The speed and ferocity of the coronavirus crisis have not only made our current times incomprehensible but also our immediate futures unimaginable.

What our respective worlds look like after the dust has settled and the threat from this viral scourge has long passed is anybody's guess, but it's reasonable to assume the upward trajectory of violent right-wing extremism will continue to soar.

For the past half-decade, the United States, United Kingdom, Western Europe, Australia and Canada have been locked in battle against the threat of white nationalist or right-wing domestic terrorism.

The shooting deaths of nine mostly Turkish immigrants at a pair of cafes in Hanau, Germany in February by a racist, right-wing extremist serves as a reminder of this persistent threat.

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic has given these groups and individuals a custom-fitted meme to demonise further their favourite targets – including Jews, Muslims, immigrants, multiculturalism, liberals, and international institutions – with coronavirus related conspiracy theories.

Anti-Hate, a group that tracks far-right groups in Canada, has measured an almost off the charts wave of hatred posted by individuals on online far-right message boards. Comments such as "I hope this dirty virus decimates China's population" or "the Chinese are fu***ng sub-humans, they deserve the plague" provide a glimpse of the hatred these racist conspiracies have spawned.

"There are loads of memes basically targeting Chinese communities, others contending that this is all a Jewish invention, and so on. In some ways, the coronavirus is just another thing these groups use to do their fairly run-of-the-mill conspiratorial theorising. It's probably too early to know if these kinds of online chatter will lead to large-scale offline violence. We've seen several cases of Asians targeted in hate crimes already," Amarnath Amarasingam, a professor at Queens University, Canada, and expert in violent extremism, told me.

Last week, the FBI warned, "hate crime incidents against Asian Americans will likely surge across the United States due to the spread of the coronavirus disease…based on the assumption that a portion of the US public will associate Covid-19 with China and Asian American populations."