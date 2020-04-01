As many as 63 more people died of coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, the Turkish health minister said on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 277.

The tally of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 15,679, as 2,148 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca announced on the public broadcaster.

A total of 333 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest figures.

Some 979 patients are being treated at intensive care units.

Also, 14,396 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried out so far stood at 106,799.

Koca said that all 81 provinces of Turkey have registered coronavirus cases with Istanbul having the highest number with 8,852 cases followed by Izmir 853, Ankara 712, Konya 584 and Kocaeli 410 cases.