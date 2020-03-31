"Senegal halts air traffic from several countries including France, Italy, Spain and Belgium"

I had to read that headline twice before realising that it was indeed happening. Given the situation arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, an African nation has decided to ban all access to its borders to anyone coming from several European countries.

For too long now, we have become accustomed to seeing western countries ban other citizens from entering their borders, or at the very least enacting strict requirements to keep them out.

These restrictions allow Western countries to control other citizens' ability to travel the world freely. So, you can understand why it took me some time to digest the present inverted reality.

While enjoying their right to visit almost any country in the world without going through painful and sometimes even humiliating administrative processes, Europeans have never had to bother with what it feels like to not have access to a country because of one's citizenship or country of origin.

Passport privilege is real. Some passports are a magical 'open sesame' whereas others lead to closed doors.

Even the vocabulary that accompanies people's movement reflects this balance of power. When someone from the West moves to any other country, they are seen as free and adventurous expatriates and admired for being so curious about the world.

But when the same move is made from a developing country to a richer one, the gaze is not as benevolent. The label "migrant" is reserved for a particular type of movement that carries the notion that someone is about to become an uninvited burden on others.

People born with the privilege of the open-sesame-passport are unable to imagine their freedoms restricted on account of where they come from.

So last week when a group of Italian tourists went to visit Tunisia they could never have pictured themselves being forced out of the country.

In an application of protocol on their arrival, they were required to be kept in isolation for 14 days (the duration of the incubation of the virus). When the aspiring tourists refused, authorities sent them right back to the airport. Indeed, given their passport privilege, those tourists probably couldn't believe that their refusal would lead to an unceremonious exit.