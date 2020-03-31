Many patients with severe coronavirus symptoms walk into Turkish hospitals unprepared and when they are admitted for the long haul, isolated from their families and other patients, they find themselves in need of basic supplies such as pyjamas, slippers, paper towels, wet wipes, toothpaste and brushes.

Ilker Balkan, a doctor at the department of infectious diseases at Istanbul’s Cerrahpasa Medical School, noticed some patients lying in their 'sick beds in their trousers and shirts'.

"They were wearing shoes to the bathroom," Balkan told TRT World. "And then it hit me, that none of them came here thinking that they would be admitted. They were totally unprepared. We had to take them in, suspend all the visitations but we forgot to ask them whether they needed anything?”

Balkan realised the dilemma they were facing in his hospital, as patients were not allowed to leave their rooms and healthcare workers had to reduce their contact with coronavirus patients to minimum. Things were evolving so quickly in Turkey as the first official case was reported on March 11 and the number of confirmed cases jumped to 10,827 within 20 days.

He thought he should do something before the loneliness triggered a feeling of despair among patients, ruining their emotional state.

He was quick to reach out to a local nonprofit named Doctors Worldwide Turkey (DWT), where he has volunteered from time to time.

Sefa Simsek, Head of Programs & Operations at DWT, responded positively and he soon charted out a campaign naming it in Turkish, Destek Kiti Ulaştırın, İyilik Bulaştırın, which means 'Donate a support kit, let the goodness transmit.'

They started their campaign by distributing personal care kits at Cerrahpasa Hospital, where Balkan works.

Simsek's team started making phone calls to hospitals informing them about the campaign and slowly the word spread. Now hospitals call them when they see patients in need. So far the association has distributed 775 kits to the needy.