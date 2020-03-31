As it eases its strict coronavirus curbs, China has urged authorities to pay more attention to asymptomatic cases, part of efforts to allay public fears that large numbers of infectious people have gone unreported.

China is easing travel restrictions and allowing people to return to work in the city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei after two months of strict curbs on people's movements with no new cases of the coronavirus reported in the region where it emerged last year for seven days.

But several studies have raised the possibility that the attempt to restore normal life might be premature, warning that lifting the restrictions in Wuhan so soon could lead to a second wave of infections.

The government said on Monday there were still risks, and it would step up screening, widen its testing coverage and ensure asymptomatic patients were detected earlier and that information was disclosed promptly.

The total number of confirmed cases on the mainland stands at 81,518, with 3,305 deaths.

But with Italy, Spain and the United States now exceeding 100,000 cases each, and with death tolls higher than China's and still rising, experts fear the official data from Beijing might not tell the whole story.

"Even if China has 100 times more cases than were reported, still less than 1 percent of the population was infected," said Raina McIntyre, head of biosecurity research at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales.

Residents and medical staff in Wuhan told Reuters that testing problems at some hospitals meant that some infected people were not identified, and thus were not included in official data.

Cover-up?

But concerns have also been expressed about China's failure to include asymptomatic patients in total case numbers. Anxious members of the public have taken to social media to express concern that authorities have covered up sources of transmission.

On March 12, a resident of a central village said in a widely shared social media post that there were several new cases of coronavirus infection in the city of Yueyang, "but the new case list still shows zero!"

The local government revealed the following day that five residents had indeed received confirmed diagnoses, but because they showed no symptoms, authorities were not obliged to disclose the figures to the public.

Residents of Wuhan also expressed concern that lifting the lockdown could trigger new infections.

"I don't think that's very safe," said a shopkeeper who only gave his surname of Zhang, talking about the plan to lift restrictions in the city on April 8.