Turkey has not been spared as tourism the world over slumps with the spread of coronavirus.

The Turkish government took unprecedented measures three weeks back in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The impact on Turkish society has been visible as people take heed of government warnings for social distancing.

Mosques and malls have been closed down in a bid to contain the virus and Istanbul, one of the most populated cities in the world and the beating cultural and economic hub of Turkey, has become eerily quiet.

Istiklal Avenue is one of the main shopping thoroughfares in Istanbul for local and in particular international shoppers.

The street is known for never sleeping and even way past midnight, there are often street performers and restaurants open.

With businesses now shuttered, the economic impact, like in many other countries, won't be fully known until the shops start re-opening - a prospect that could be weeks if not months away.

Similar to other tourist hot-spots in Istanbul, Ortakoy, usually packed with tourists waiting to take a photo with the Grand Imperial Mosque of Sultan Abdulmecid in the background has fallen silent.

Easily one of the most popular destinations on the Bosphorus, local law enforcement patrol areas ensuring that business owners are abiding by the government decision to close restaurants and coffee shops.

One of the main centres in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, often filled with people feeding pigeons is seen bare of most visitors or pedestrians stay away.

The political centre of Turkey has been under lockdown for almost three weeks as the government focuses its efforts to halt the spread the virus.