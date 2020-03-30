Turkey's president on Monday launched a National Solidarity Campaign to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, donating his salary for seven months to the initiative.

"I am launching the campaign personally by donating my seven-month salary," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

Cabinet members in the government and politicians have together donated $791,000 to the campaign, he added.

He underlined that the aim of the campaign would be to provide additional support to low-income people suffering economically due to the measures taken against the spread of the disease.

Following the president's announcement, Nationalist Movement Party's leader Devlet Bahceli also contributed five months' worth of his salary to the campaign.

Turkey-based commerce offices, parliamentarians and public figures also joined the campaign.

Coronavirus vaccine

Erdogan stressed that Turkey enjoys better medical facilities compared to other countries fighting the virus, saying, "Turkey is rapidly opening new hospitals while also strengthening the existing ones."

He also said efforts are underway by Turkish experts to produce respiratory devices and a vaccine for the virus.